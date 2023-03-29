World Cyber war targets revealed: Russians "targeting" at least 17 European countries Russia's cyber war against Ukraine has mostly failed, and Moscow is increasingly targeting Kyiv's European allies, according to American and French analysts. Source: index.hr Wednesday, March 29, 2023 | 09:39 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

French defense company Thales said in a report published today that Russia plans attack on Poland, the Nordic and Baltic countries with an arsenal of cyber weapons to create divisions and promote anti-war groups.



Earlier this month, Microsoft said Russian actors had launched attacks in at least 17 European countries in the first six weeks of this year.