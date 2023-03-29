World 0

Cyber war targets revealed: Russians "targeting" at least 17 European countries

Russia's cyber war against Ukraine has mostly failed, and Moscow is increasingly targeting Kyiv's European allies, according to American and French analysts.

French defense company Thales said in a report published today that Russia plans attack on Poland, the Nordic and Baltic countries with an arsenal of cyber weapons to create divisions and promote anti-war groups.

Earlier this month, Microsoft said Russian actors had launched attacks in at least 17 European countries in the first six weeks of this year.

