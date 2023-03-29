World 0

Zelensky: I am ready to talk to him

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is ready to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Source: Novosti
EPA-EFE/HOLLIE ADAMS / POOL
EPA-EFE/HOLLIE ADAMS / POOL

"We are ready to see him here. I want to talk to him," Zelensky said in an interview with the AP agency, adding that during 2022 he had no contact with the Chinese leader.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning avoided providing information about a possible conversation between the Chinese and Ukrainian presidents, but stated that Beijing maintains contacts with all parties, Novosti reported.

EPA/ALEXANDER BECHER
