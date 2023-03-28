World "This is becoming a place from post-apocalyptic movies" PHOTO Russia is turning the Ukrainian city of Avdivka into a "place from post-apocalyptic movies" considering that the shelling is stronger, as Euractiv reports. Source: EurActiv Tuesday, March 28, 2023 | 08:58 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

In the city in the Donetsk region, located about 90 kilometers from Bakhmut, there are still about 2,000 civilians left, out of the 30,000 who lived in that city before the war.



"I'm sorry to say this, but Avdivka looks more and more like a place from post-apocalyptic movies," wrote the head of the city's military administration Vitaly Barabash on the Telegram channel.

#Avdiivka is looking more and more like the area from post-apocalyptic movies - the head of the civil-military administration Barabash.



"A couple of days more and you won't be able to charge your phone. A couple of days more and there will be no one to service generators and… pic.twitter.com/YsccL4kS57 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 26, 2023

The evacuation of utility workers who still remained in the city has begun, and the mobile network will soon be turned off "because there are informers of the Russian occupiers in the city," added Barabash.



Given that Russian forces have recently gradually advanced towards Avdivka, the Ukrainian military warned last week that the city could become "another Bakhmut" where months of fierce fighting have reduced the city to ruins.