World North Korea: Increasing nuclear arsenal? The country must be ready North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for growing production of nuclear materials to increase the country's nuclear arsenal. Source: index.hr Tuesday, March 28, 2023 | 08:53 Tweet Share Tanjug/Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

According to state television, he also said that Pyongyang should be fully prepared to use nuclear weapons at any time.



Kim made the remarks during an inspection of the country's nuclear weapons program, during which the trigger technology was tested.



North Korea's military simulated a nuclear air blast with two tactical surface-to-surface ballistic missiles during the firing drill on Monday, KCNA said in a separate statement.