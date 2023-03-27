World The Russian "Poseidon" will arrive in a little while; The Pacific Ocean will be full Russia plans to build infrastructure for basing submarines that will carry "Poseidon" nuclear "super torpedoes" in the Pacific Ocean by the beginning of 2024. Source: Jutarnji list Monday, March 27, 2023 | 14:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

This was reported today by the Russian state news agency TASS.



It is recalled that in January of this year, Moscow announced that it had produced the first set of "Poseidon" torpedoes, four years after Vladimir Putin announced a new type of strategic nuclear weapon, confirming that it would have its own power supply.



There are few confirmed details about "Poseidon" in public, but it is known that it was created by "combining" a torpedo and a drone and that it can be launched from a nuclear submarine.



Torpedoes are being developed for deployment on the Belgorod and Khabarovsk nuclear submarines, the TASS agency reported.



"Works on the construction of coastal infrastructure facilities for the basing of two special submarines in Kamchatka are planned to be completed early next year," an unnamed defense source told the Russian agency.



He also said that he is forming a new division within the Submarine Forces of the Pacific Fleet, which will include not only "Belgorod" and "Khabarovsk" but also other submarines.



The new special-purpose submarines will take part in "strategic deterrence" tasks, the source said.