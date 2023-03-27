World British: Russian base attacked The British Ministry of Defense announced that on March 22nd, an attempt to attack the Russian naval base was carried out, but the attack failed. Source: index.hr Monday, March 27, 2023 | 11:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

"On March 22, 2023, at least three unmanned aerial vehicles (USVs) and one drone allegedly attempted to attack the Russian naval base of Sevastopol, in occupied Crimea," the British write.



"Open source reports indicate that one USV was stopped near the port, while two were destroyed in the port. Russian officials said that no Russian ships were damaged," it added.



"In the previous USV attack on Sevastopol on October 29, 2022, the minesweeper Ivan Golubets and the frigate Admiral Makarov were allegedly damaged," the British added.



Although the new strikes are unlikely to have damaged any military assets, the USV threat is likely to continue to limit the operations of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the British concluded.