World A major twist: Russians after all? A new theory has emerged as to who blew up part of the undersea Russian-German Nord Stream gas pipeline on September 26, 2022. Source: Vecernji list Monday, March 27, 2023 | 10:20

As Tomislav Krasnec writes for Večernji list, the destruction of the Nord Stream has turned into one of the biggest geopolitical mysteries, and a series of several theories that have been leaking into the media for the past two months, and all the squads refer to unnamed sources referred to the investigation, has been joined by a new theory.



The theory, as he writes further, is based on the data that four days before the explosion, the Danish patrol ship "Nymfen", with the help of a Swedish military reconnaissance aircraft, had an unusual route, which leads to the conclusion that the Danes noticed suspicious activity around the later place of the explosion and that that day, September 22, they were chasing someone they thought they had spotted.



As t-online learns from security circles, the group of the Russian Navy allegedly operated under strict protection in the area of the later crime scene.



They allegedly operated as "ghosts", without broadcasting position data. According to this latest theory, those Russian ships would have exactly the equipment needed to plant explosive devices on the pipeline. "Publicly available data show that the information is correct," writes t-online.



Before this, that the Russians might be responsible, there were two theories about who was responsible for the explosion at the Nord Stream pipeline. Namely, at the beginning of February, Seymour Hersh, a famous American journalist of the older generation, on his blog, referring to an unnamed source, developed the theory that the destruction of the Nord Stream was carried out by U.S. special forces in a super-secret operation that President Joe Biden was also aware of.



That theory has been shown to be weak and inaccurate in several other articles and analysis.



The second theory, which was published on March 8 by the New York Times and three editorial offices of reputable German media, proved to be more serious because it referred to several unnamed sources, but also because German researchers confirmed the key information after the article: that they were on a yacht, hired in the German port of Rostock in the period before the explosion on the Nord Stream, traces of explosives were found.



The yacht was chartered by a Polish company, and a "pro-Ukrainian group" of six people, with false documents, sailed on it. They have so far not been traced, but it is assumed that they could be well-trained divers who planted explosives on the Nord Stream pipe.



According to that theory, they allegedly worked for the benefit of Ukrainians, but not by order of the Ukrainian government or other services, but in the organization of a "private" client.



Of course, after the explosion and long before these three theories, Moscow was immediately blamed, from where it was denied with the explanation that Russia would "shoot itself in the foot".