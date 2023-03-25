World The most powerful Russian weapon on battlefield: Solntsepek is impossible to survive Russian heavy flamethrower systems "Solntsepek" destroy everything on their path, including the fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Source: Sputnik Saturday, March 25, 2023 | 20:28 Tweet Share EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Ukrainian soldiers said so in an interview with the newspaper "Strana.ua".



"It's almost impossible to survive a salvo of 'Solntsepek', no matter how deep you dig in. It burns everything possible," said one of the officers.



As stated in the article, the supremacy of the Russian artillery negatively affected the position of the Kyiv forces near Artyomovsk, which were cut off from most of the roads leading to the city.



Previously, the adviser to the acting head of the DNR, Yan Gagin, announced that Artyomovsk is practically blocked, and that Russian forces already control 70 percent of the city.



Heavy multi-barrel rocket launcher TOS-1A "Solntsepek" was built on the basis of the "Buratino" system in 2001. The system is designed to destroy light armored vehicles, cars, buildings, fortifications and enemy personnel at a distance of up to six kilometers. It is equipped with a modernized launch system, as well as an automated guidance system.



"Solntsepek" was actively used in the fight against terrorists in both Syria and Iraq.