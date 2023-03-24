World Map reveals: Three blows and everything will reverse back to the 1991 borders VIDEO Head of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, released a video in which he claims to know about the Ukrainian plan, the aim of which is to "strike three times". Source: Jutarnji list Friday, March 24, 2023 | 16:58 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Kin Cheung

The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, published a video in which he claims to know about the Ukrainian plan, the aim of which is to "strike three blows".



At the same time, he states that Ukraine has grouped 200,000 soldiers in Donbas, out of which 80,000 are near Bakhmut.



"The plans include an invasion of the Belgorod region that would be used in exchange, then cutting the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics into two parts and finally liberating Crimea," Prigozhin points out.



"What is the enemy doing? Spring is coming. The ground is drying, the wind is blowing, the temperature is from 15 to 18 degrees. All this will enable the passage of heavy vehicles across the field. The Ukrainians received a large number of different vehicles from NATO, armed vehicles, tanks, the 'Leopard' that everyone is talking about. They prepared 200,000 reservists. They will concentrate them in different places", says Prigozhin, then explains that they will go to Belgorod and that is why the border between Belgorod and Kharkiv needs to be "strengthened" to be impenetrable.



"Then they will try to break through the Svatova-Kreminna line in order to reach Valuyki. Third, they will concentrate on Bakhmut in order to attack the Russian formations, demoralize the forces and gain an advantage, and after the capture of Bakhmut, they will open the way forward. The group of 80,000 soldiers is around Bakhmut and holding this line they can try to cut off Wagner's units. When they do that, they will open a 30-40 km hole where they can concentrate. They will move in several directions at the same time - from below to Lysichansk- Severodonytsk trying to cut Lugansk and Donetsk in two. Then they will group around the Dnieper and move towards Zaporizhzhia and carry out several strikes in order to get Berdyansk, Melitopol and Mariupol, thus blocking Crimea. Then they will move to the Crimean bridge and push the situation to the borders of 1991," concludes Prigozhin.