World Wagner is withdrawing from Ukraine? Founder of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is preparing to reduce operations of his private army in Ukraine, writes Bloomberg, citing well-informed sources Source: index.hr Thursday, March 23, 2023 | 16:00

Increasingly frequent misunderstandings and disagreements between the Russian military leadership and the Wagnerites are cited as one of the key reasons.



He is reportedly turning his operations in Africa again, it added.