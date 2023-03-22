World "Are they insane, I warn you... The answer will be terrible" Belarus President warned that, as soon as British ammunition with depleted uranium explodes on the positions of Russian troops, "the response will be terrible." Source: Sputnik Wednesday, March 22, 2023 | 14:14 Tweet Share EPA/SHAWN THEW

We should not support the trend of escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, but look for ways to solve the problem peacefully, said Alexander Lukashenko, commenting on the intentions of Western countries to supply Ukraine with ammunition with depleted uranium, Belta agency writes.



"Russia will supply us with real uranium ammunition. If they (Great Britain) are crazy, they will give this process a boost. It is the most terrible and dangerous thing," Lukashenko said.



The President of Belarus noted that as soon as British ammunition explodes on the positions of Russian troops, "the response will be terrible, a lesson for the whole planet".



"We must move towards a peaceful solution. Both the Russian leadership and one of the world's largest powers – China, and many others agree with this," Lukashenko said, Sputnik reported.