World Media: Xi said something to Putin at the parting that made the West shiver VIDEO Before leaving Moscow, where he met with Vladimir Putin for two days, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart that "change is coming".

"Right now there are changes, the likes of which we haven't seen for 100 years," Mr. Xi told Mr. Putin after biding him farewell. "And we are the ones driving these changes together”, Xi told Putin, according to Jutarnji List, citing Daily Mail. The text, however, adds that the West should be worried by such a statement by the Chinese leader.



The worrying message of change "the likes of which the world has not seen for 100 years" was reportedly sent after Putin said he would respond to Britain's plans to send ammunition containing depleted uranium to Ukraine.



"We are one step closer to using weapons with a nuclear component if that happens," said the Russian President.



"It seems that the West wants to go to war with Russia until the last Ukrainian falls," said the Russian President.



Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said today that the world is "within reach" of a nuclear catastrophe. "Another step has been taken. There are fewer and fewer of them left," Shoigu said.