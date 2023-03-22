World White House: Now that's NOT enough White House spokesman John Kirby said US doesn't currently want to see a ceasefire in Ukraine because it would mean Russia would keep the conquered territories. Source: index.hr Wednesday, March 22, 2023 | 08:55 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Andrea Izzotti

White House spokesman John Kirby said that the US does not currently want to see a ceasefire in Ukraine because it would mean that Russia would keep the conquered territories.



The White House national security adviser said on Monday that if China wants to play a constructive role in Ukraine, its President Xi Jinping should urge Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine.



Let us remind you that Xi, who was on an official visit to Moscow for two days, and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke warm words of friendship between China and Russia and shared criticism of the West after the conversation, but without signs of a diplomatic breakthrough over Ukraine.



Kirby said the US does not want to see a ceasefire in Ukraine now because it would allow Russia to hold onto its territorial gains and allow Putin to regroup his forces.



"Ceasefire right now, freezing the lines where they are, basically gives him the time and space that he needs to try to re-equip, re-staff, to make up for that drain of resources," Kirby said.