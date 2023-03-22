World Russian Black Sea Fleet assaulted In the early hours of the morning, Russian Black Sea Fleet successfully repelled an attack by surface drones on the Sevastopol Bay, in Crimea. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 22, 2023 | 08:30 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/MARKUS SCHOLZ

As the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, announced on his Telegram channel, a total of three drones that tried to enter the bay were destroyed and the warships were not destroyed.



"Our sailors shot at them with small arms. Air defense was also working," wrote the governor of Sevastopol, where the main base of the Black Sea Fleet is located.



As a result of the drone explosions, the windows in the House of Moscow on Nakhimov Square, as well as on one house, were blown out, reports Ria Novosti.



Since July last year, Ukrainian forces have periodically used drones to attack Sevastopol, as well as other facilities in Crimea. According to the Russian agency, most of the drones are shot down by the air defense system.