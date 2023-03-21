World Jinping revealed why he came to Russia: It was logical Chinese President Xi Jinping is on a three-day state visit to Russia. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 21, 2023 | 09:56 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sergei Karpukhin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

He said today that he invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit China this year.



The Chinese leader said this at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, according to Russian media.



Xi Jinping also invited Mishustin to visit China as soon as possible, in order to restore the mechanism for regular meetings between the heads of government of the two countries.



He explained that he chose to visit Russia first after being elected president of China for the third time because, as he stated, it corresponds to historical logic.



"We are the biggest countries and strategic partners," said Xi.