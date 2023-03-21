World 0

Jinping revealed why he came to Russia: It was logical

Chinese President Xi Jinping is on a three-day state visit to Russia.

Source: Tanjug
Tanjug/Sergei Karpukhin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

He said today that he invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit China this year.

The Chinese leader said this at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, according to Russian media.

Xi Jinping also invited Mishustin to visit China as soon as possible, in order to restore the mechanism for regular meetings between the heads of government of the two countries.

He explained that he chose to visit Russia first after being elected president of China for the third time because, as he stated, it corresponds to historical logic.

"We are the biggest countries and strategic partners," said Xi.

Tanjug/Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
