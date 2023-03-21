World China: We have decided Beijing's strategic choice consists in strengthening and developing relations with Moscow, and that direction remains unchanged, the Chinese President said. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, March 21, 2023 | 08:50 Tweet Share Tanjug/Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Xi Jinping said this at an informal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.



"The two countries, as the biggest neighbors and partners in comprehensive strategic interaction, regard each other as a priority in diplomacy and foreign policy. China always leads an independent foreign policy. China's strategic choice is to strengthen and develop relations with Russia, it was formed on the basis of its main interests and the general tendency of world development," said the Chinese President.



He underlined that the general direction of strengthening strategic cooperation between China and Russia remains unchanged.



"China and Russia are making efforts to achieve national development and revival, both countries support the multipolarity of the world and participate in the democratization of international relations," added Xi Jinping.



According to his words, both sides should continue to deepen practical cooperation in various fields, strengthen coordination and cooperation within the UN and other multilateral spaces, as well as be a support and stability in the whole world.



Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on March 20. The leaders of China and Russia met in the Kremlin for informal negotiations in a personal format, the meeting lasted four and a half hours, and then they continued the dialogue during dinner.



As the President of China since 2013, he has visited Russia eight times, more than any other country. In the last ten years, Vladimir Putin and the Chinese President have met more than 40 times in different formats.