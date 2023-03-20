World Putin's revenge: Hague judges and prosecutors on warrants The warrant for the arrest of the Russian President has no basis and is not in accordance with the law, Moscow said today. Source: Alo.rs Monday, March 20, 2023 | 14:18 Tweet Share Tanjug/Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has initiated criminal proceedings against the judges and prosecutors of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, who last week issued a shameful arrest warrant for the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.



"The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation initiated criminal proceedings against the Prosecutor of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Karim Ahmad Khan, and Judges Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aitali and Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez," the committee's announcement on Telegram states.



The prosecutor is accused of accusing an innocent man of a crime he did not commit, but also of preparing an attack on a representative of a foreign state, who is under international protection. Everything was done in order to aggravate the political situation in the world, the Investigative Committee said. The judges are accused of something similar - an attempt to deliberately and unlawfully deprive them of their freedom, as well as preparing to attack a representative of a foreign state who enjoys international protection, all with the aim of worsening international relations.