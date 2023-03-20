World 0

New drama over the Black Sea: Su-27 crashed on Bayraktar VIDEO

Turkish media have released footage they claim shows a Russian Air Force Su-27 attempting to shoot down a Ukrainian Bayrakatar TB2 drone.

Source: B92
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

The video was released five days after two Su-27s shot down a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper in the waters of the Black Sea.

Turkish media claim that this incident also happened over the waters of the Black Sea.

SavunmaSanaiiST.com published a video claiming that the drone was Ukrainian, and that it was "believed to be a Su-27 fighter" that tried to shoot it down.

The video shows two attempts to shoot down Bayraktar TB2. It is not clear whether both attempts were made by the same fighter or, as was the case with the U.S. drone, two fighters were involved.

In both attempts, the drone shakes severely, but it managed to regain its position and did not crash in the waters of the Black Sea.

It can be seen that the drone even manages to maintain a flight height above 5 kilometers.

Turkish experts suggest that the drone did not crash because, unlike the attack on the US MQ-9, in this incident the Russian fighter failed to damage the drone's rear propeller.

