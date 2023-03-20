World Poland could enter the war? Poland's Ambassador to France, Jan Emerick Rosciszewski, said that a situation could arise in which Poland would have to enter the war. Source: index.hr Monday, March 20, 2023 | 08:43 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Profimedia

The Polish ambassador to France, Jan Emerick Rosciszewski, said on LCI that Warsaw would intervene in the conflict with Moscow if Kyiv was defeated.



"It is not NATO, Poland or Slovakia that is exerting growing pressure, it is Russia that attacked Ukraine. Russia is stealing its territories. Russia is killing its own people. Russia is kidnapping Ukrainian children," he said.



"So, either Ukraine will defend its independence, or we will have to enter this conflict. Because our main values, which are the basis of our civilization and our culture, will be threatened. Therefore, we will have no choice but to enter the conflict," he continued.



The Polish Embassy in France subsequently issued a statement stating that some media interpreted the ambassador's statements "out of context", writes Ukrainska Pravda.

"He was only warning about the consequences of a potential Ukrainian defeat"

"During a thirty-minute conversation with the editor, the ambassador advocated the need for allies to support Ukraine. He also spoke about the threat that Russia represents to Europe and European values," the statement said.



"Carefully listening to the entire conversation, it becomes clear that there was no announcement about Poland's direct involvement in the conflict, but only a warning about the consequences that the Ukrainian defeat could have: the possibility of a Russian attack or the involvement of several Central European countries - the Baltic states and Poland," the statement added.

"Poland is not currently at war"

The embassy emphasized that in an interview with LCI, the ambassador made it clear that Poland is not currently at war, but that it is "doing everything it can to help Ukraine and protect itself" in Russia's war against Ukraine.



"The pursuit of a sensationalist claim that contradicts Poland's consistent efforts over the past year to help Ukraine win this conflict and thus keep it away from Europe and Poland should be seen as a sign of bad will," the embassy said in a statement.



Jan Emerick Rosciszewski has been Poland's ambassador to France for almost a year.