World Putin signed Vladimir Putin signed a law that allows Russian citizens who have Ukrainian citizenship to apply for the renunciation of that citizenship. Source: B92 Saturday, March 18, 2023 | 11:34

The request is submitted to the Ministry of Interior of Russia.



According to the law, Ukrainian citizenship will cease to apply to the day of submitting the request.



According to the idea of the author's proposal, this mechanism should ensure the exercise of employment rights in state bodies, training in organizations in which state secret is in effect, as well as resolving other issues in which Ukrainian citizenship is a limiting factor.