World The meeting began; Vučić spoke up Today, a high level meeting within the dialogue of Belgrade and Pristina is held in Ohrid. Source: B92 Saturday, March 18, 2023 | 11:19 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

The meeting, which convened the High Representative of the EU Josep Borrell and attended by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister of Provisional Institutions in Pristina, Albin Kurti, will take place with the support of the EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajčák.



As the European Union's Press service announced, separate bilateral meetings with Vučić and Kurti will be held, followed by a common trilateral meeting.

"The positive outcome depends on political will, the courage of Vučić and Kurti"

Immediately before today's conversation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and the Prime Minister of Temporary Pristina institutions, the British Ambassador Nicholas Abbott, who assessed that the positive outcome depends on the political will of the negotiator of both parties.



"The positive outcome of Ohrid talks on normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo can come with political will, the courage and pragmatism of Albin Kurti and President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic", said Abbott on Twitter.



The British Ambassador added that citizens and communities will benefit from the agreement.



"The United Kingdom supports European Union intermediaries and is ready to help implement the agreement," Abbott pointed out.

President Aleksandar Vučić met with the President of the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Dimitar Kovačevski

President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the President of the Government of the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Dimitar Kovačevski.



''I thanked my friend Dimitar Kovachevski for the fact that, as a good host, he wants to contribute to the constructive continuation of the dialogue'', Vucic said.﻿﻿