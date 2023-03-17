World Did Ukraine threaten Serbia? Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with the BBC that the countries that "abused Ukraine will be held accountable after the war." Source: B92, index.hr Friday, March 17, 2023 | 15:30 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The minister said that countries that did not support Ukraine, as well as those that treated Ukraine badly during the war, will pay the price in the future. Kuleba clarified that he was thinking of building future relations.



"Whoever thinks that the way some countries treated Ukraine in the darkest moment of its history will not be taken into account, they simply do not know how diplomacy works. War is a time when you have to make a choice, and every choice is remembered," Kuleba told the BBC.



Kuleba, however, did not specify exactly which countries he was referring to, nor which of their actions. For example, non-support of Ukraine could also be understood as non-introduction of sanctions imposed on Russia by the West. If that is the reason, then Serbia is certainly on the "list" of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.



Serbia did join the Western countries in condemning the attack on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, which, after all, it points out on every occasion. However, what is a thorn in the side of the EU and the US is the decision that our country does not impose sanctions on Russia, thus maintaining a neutral position.



Kuleba also added that the world should have realized earlier how "cool" Ukraine is.



"Historically, Ukraine has been unfairly underestimated. I'm sorry that it took bloodshed and a devastating war for the world to realize how cool we are. We will always be cool, but it just took too long to realize that," Kuleba said.