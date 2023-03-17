World Conspiracy - they will neutralize him? Yevgeny Prigozhin claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev conspired behind his back. Source: index.hr Friday, March 17, 2023 | 09:22 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via AP, File

The latest report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) states that on March 16, the press service of the founder of "Wagner" published an alleged request for a comment sent to the head of "Wagner" by the Russian newspaper Nezavisimaya Gazeta.



Prigozhin claims that he was asked if he was aware of the alleged talks between Putin and Patrushev regarding the future of "Wagner", and that the plan of Putin and Patrushev was to undermine and neutralize the "Wagner" group.



Prigozhin's press service also states that information about the talks between Putin and Patrushev recently circulated on Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels, as well as that Patrushev told the Russian president that in one and a half to two months, nothing will be left of "Wagner".



Allegedly, Patrushev already ordered observation and control over the movements of former "Wagner" fighters, and Putin agreed with that and thanked Patrushev for his efforts to neutralize "Wagner", and especially Yevgeny Prigozhin," reads the announcement of Prigozhin's press service.



However, ISW points out in its report that it did not come across any information that would suggest that such conversations took place between Putin and Patrushev.



"There is no confirmation of this claim, which suggests that Prigozhin constructed a conspiracy to promote 'Wagner' and his own reputation," ISW announced.