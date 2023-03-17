World It happened... There is only one goal: to instill fear in the enemies North Korea announced today that it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile to, as it stated, "instill fear in the enemies". Source: Tanjug Friday, March 17, 2023 | 09:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

The missile was launched Thursday morning hours before South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a summit aimed in part at rebuilding security ties between US allies in the face of North Korean nuclear threats.



North Korea's official news agency said President Kim Jong Un oversaw the test-fire of the Hwasong-17 missile and emphasized the goal of "instilling fear into the enemy" due to what he said was "open hostility" shown toward North Korea by joint military exercises of the USA and South Korea.



The missile was launched at a high angle to avoid the territory of North Korea's neighbor, and the missile reached a maximum height of 6,045 kilometers and traveled 1,000 kilometers before falling into waters off the country's east coast, KCNA said.



North Korea has stepped up its response to US-South Korean military exercises, the largest of its kind in recent years, by firing four missiles in about a week, the AP reported.



The administration of U.S. President Joseph Biden wants better ties between South Korea and Japan, which have declined over historical issues in recent years, as it seeks to strengthen its network of allies in Asia to counter North Korea's nuclear threat and China's growing influence, the US agency said.



In addition to the combined exercises that began on Monday and run until March 23, the US and South Korea are also taking part in submarine exercises, along with Japan, Canada and India, which began on Wednesday.