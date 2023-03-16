World Explosion in the building of the Russian FSB; One person died, two were injured VIDEO The building of the Russian Federal Security Service FSB in Rostov is on fire, the BBC reports. Source: B92 Thursday, March 16, 2023 | 14:07 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Dramatic footage has been posted on social media showing a huge fire engulfing part of the building, and much of the city is covered in thick smoke.



One person died and two were injured in the fire, according to the emergency services.



According to the governor of the Rostov region Vasiliy Golubev, the cause of the fire was a short circuit in the electrical installations.



As he stated on his Telegram channel, the fire broke out in the auxiliary premises of the FSB Border Service, and the fire caused the explosion of containers with fuel and lubricants, reports RIA Novosti.



The Ministry of Emergency Situations told TASS that the fire broke out on the second floor of a two-story brick building with an area of 880 square meters. Local residents said that before the fire, a strong explosion was heard.



The Russian news agency TASS stated that the building where the fire broke out was used by the FSB service for border patrols.



As it is also stated, numerous teams of emergency services are on the ground while the fire is spreading through the ground floor building, in a densely populated part of the city.