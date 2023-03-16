World It wasn't the question whether, but when it will happen: "That's a doomsday scenario" The Black Sea is one of the most dangerous places in the world, especially since 2014 and the launch of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Source: JUTARNJI LIST, ŽELJKO TRKANJEC Wednesday, March 15, 2023 | 13:29 Tweet Share PA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

The tension has resulted in an increasing number of warships and aircraft from non-belligerents wanting to get as close as possible to each other and see what the other is doing.



And that is why it was not a question of whether combat aircraft would come into contact, in this case the Russian Su-27 fighter jet and the MQ-9 ripper drone, but when it would happen, Željko Trkanjec assesses for Jutarnji list.



He states that the "collision" of the Su-27 and the American drone that happened on Tuesday evening over the Black Sea is most likely just an incident, but even in that scenario, one should be aware of the danger of escalation of tension.



Another option is that the tension was deliberately raised, which again has two further possibilities, says Trkanjec.



The first and more dangerous one is that Russia considers Black Sea as "its own" and threatens the West, bearing in mind the strong support enjoyed by Ukraine. That would be a sign that Moscow is deviating from the position of military rationality.



Analyst house "Stratfor" states that the Russian pilots probably followed the instructions of the air traffic control, which means that Moscow intended the interception to signal to the US and NATO that they should designate an additional protective area when deploying air forces in the international airspace south of Crimea.



Another option is Russia's desire to radicalize the conflict and put pressure on the US and the West to seriously accept the preparation of peace negotiations.



The Kremlin stated at the end of January that "U.S. President Joe Biden has the key to ending the conflict in Ukraine by directing and guiding Kyiv, but that Washington has so far been unwilling to use it," the text reads.



Also, it is stated that the war has entered its second year and that the Russian leadership is nervous, dissatisfied, because there is no success.



At any moment there can be a lapse of attention and an excess that can start a chain reaction. And that is the doomsday scenario, the author of the text concludes.