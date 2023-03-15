World They take to the streets: The whole country will be blocked A 24-hour general strike in protest because of the Tempe train crash that killed 57 people is expected to disrupt service across the country. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 15, 2023 | 13:20 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

The Athens subway and tram will only operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., while buses will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.



There will be no suburban train services, and air traffic controllers and seafarers will participate in the strike, reports Kattimerini. The Athens Journalists' Union (ESIEA) announced that journalists will commence striking earlier today.



The general strike, called by Greece's largest private and public sector unions, is the latest in a series of protests against the government and a political system that is said to have repeatedly ignored union calls for increased rail safety measures.



Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced last week that Greece had asked the European Union Agency for Railways (ERA) for advice on how to improve safety on the tracks, following the February 28 accident that killed 57 people when a train carrying 350 passengers, mostly students, collided with a freight train near Larissa, in the central part of the country.