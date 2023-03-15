World Drama on the streets of Vienna: Police takes positions; possible terrorist attack? The capital of Austria is under siege by the police due to the suspicion that a terrorist attack is being planned on several religious buildings, media report. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 15, 2023 | 12:17 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As announced by the police in Vienna today, there will be a noticeably larger number of police officers with special equipment, and as they state, the reason for this is the increased risk of attacks on religious buildings.



"We are monitoring the places of religious worship; this is normal in situations like this. We will regularly inform citizens about the development of events," the police said.



According to unofficial information, as reported by the media, members of the Islamist group today threatened to carry out terrorist attacks in churches in Vienna.



"Our intelligence services have reason to believe that an assault with an Islamist motive is planned to be carried out in Vienna. As precautionary measure neuralgic points of interest have been put under increased guard by regular & special operation police forces. At this moment, we cannot foresee the duration of those measures. If imminent danger develops at a certain location, we’ll issue a warning immediately", the police of Vienna stated.