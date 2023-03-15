World America wants to go to war? US forces could directly intervene in the Ukrainian crisis if the Armed Forces of Ukraine fail, Seymour Hersh said. Source: Sputnik Wednesday, March 15, 2023 | 09:03 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Darek Delmanowicz

An American investigative journalist and political writer, Seymour Hersh, recently covered the investigation into diversions on the Nord Stream pipeline, through which he suggested that the USA was actually behind the sabotage.



As reported by Sputnik, Hersh noted at the meeting of the American non-governmental organization "The Committee for the Republic" that the situation in Ukraine for the US may unfold according to the scenario of the Vietnam campaign, since, despite the arms deliveries, the forces of the Kyiv regime may not hold out.



"They tell me that the game will be like this: 'this is NATO, we support NATO in offensive operations against the Russians', which will not fool the world, it will not fool us... We are the ones who are at war with the Russians. But why should we do that?", asked the journalist.



Hersh also recalled the experience of the Battle of Stalingrad, when the Soviet Army managed to turn the tide of the battle.



"Do we really want to mess with these guys? I don't think so. We're not ready," he noted.



He believes that the Americans are probably just fooling themselves about what is happening in Ukraine.



At the same time, he emphasized that Russia has not yet used its "main forces" in Ukraine, Sputnik reported.