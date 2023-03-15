World Russians: U.S. drone fell by itself The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the U.S. MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle fell into the Black Sea due to a sharp maneuver. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 15, 2023 | 08:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini, File

It is also claimed that the Russian fighters did not open fire on the American aircraft, nor did they have any contact with it.



The announcement states that U.S. aircraft violated the boundaries of the regime area for the use of airspace over the Black Sea, which is why Russian fighter jets were sent to intercept it.



According to the Ministry, the drone with transponders turned off was flying in the direction of the Russian border in the Crimea region, reports RIA Novosti.



The announcement states that due to sharp maneuvering, U.S. drone flew uncontrollably, lost altitude and fell into the water.



Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said that American drones collect intelligence data that Kyiv uses for attacks on Russian territory and the army.



"The unacceptable activities of the American army near our borders are a cause for concern. We know very well what these drones are used for," Antonov said in a statement, as TASS reports.



"Let's ask a rhetorical question: how would the US Army and Navy react if a Russian drone appeared, for example, near New York or San Francisco?" Antonov said.



Russian ambassador in Washington added that he is sure that the USA would react "without compromise" in that case and would not allow violation of its airspace or territorial waters.



Antonov, who was called to the State Department after an American drone crashed into the Black Sea due to a collision with a Russian fighter jet, said he had a constructive conversation with Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, reports RIA Novosti.



"We do not want any confrontation between the US and Russia. Russia insists on building pragmatic relations with the US that would correspond to the interests of the people of both countries and does not seek a conflict with Washington," said Antonov.



The European Command of the US Armed Forces announced yesterday that an American MQ-9 drone crashed into the Black Sea after a collision with a Russian Su-27 fighter jet in international airspace over the Black Sea.



US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Russia's ambassador to the US was summoned to the State Department after the incident.



He added that the US is communicating directly with the Russian side at a high level to convey its position regarding the incident.