World Putin: "We were deceived" Russia has been trying to solve the problems in Donbas peacefully for eight years, but the West was deceiving us, Russian President Vladimir Putin said today. Source: RT.rs Tuesday, March 14, 2023 | 15:58

"They deceived us and made fun of us," Putin said.



"People of different nationalities live in our country, but they are all part of the Russian world. People from Donbas are no different from us here. They are the same as us. How can we leave them alone? For us, this is not a fight for some geopolitical favor, for us, this is a fight for the existence of the state of Russia itself," Putin explained.



For decades, Russia patiently tried to mend relations with Ukraine, but the situation changed after the 2014 coup d'état.



According to Putin, in relations with Ukraine, Russia relied on those who considered themselves part of the great Russian world, but their extermination began in 2014.



According to him, while the West is thinking about improving the geopolitical situation, Russia is fighting for people living in endangered territories and for state sovereignty.



He emphasized that now it is necessary to consolidate society and show calmness, and then what the Russian Federation strives for - and that is success and victory - will come. Putin assessed that the current problems arose after the collapse of the USSR, and the West, in order to shake Russia, created a fifth column, hordes of terrorists, including the North Caucasus.