World The arrest warrants are ready, the hunt for the Russians will start soon? International Criminal Court (ICC) is expected to "soon" issue arrest warrants for Russians over the war in Ukraine, an anonymous source confirmed to Reuters. Source: index.hr Monday, March 13, 2023 | 18:06

He added that the ICC prosecutor is likely to ask a pre-trial judge to approve warrants against several Russians for abducting children from Ukraine and targeting civilian infrastructure.



An ICC team went to Ukraine last year to begin investigating possible war crimes. Hours before their departure, prosecutor Karim Khan said he would start gathering evidence as part of an official investigation.



Neither Russia nor Ukraine are members of the ICC, and Moscow does not recognize the court. The ICC has 123 members and prosecutes persons responsible for the most serious war crimes.