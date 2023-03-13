World A call to end the war? Diplomat Wolfgang Ischinger called for the "initiation of the peace process" for Ukraine, noting that for this purpose it is necessary to form a contact group. Source: Sputnik Monday, March 13, 2023 | 15:45 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"Besides arms deliveries and financial support, we have to propose perspectives to the growing critical issues in the US as well as in Germany," Ischinger wrote in an article for the German Tagespiegel newspaper.



At the same time, according to his words, "we cannot talk about demanding that Ukraine be ready for negotiations right now."



"It is high time to start the peace process for Ukraine," the German diplomat believes.



Ischinger called for the creation of a contact group that could "form the core or at least part of the mediation group" when potential negotiations take place.



According to the idea of the German diplomat, the group should include countries such as the United States of America, Great Britain, France and Germany.