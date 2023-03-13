World Russia under fire Russian air defense shot down four rockets over Belgorod, on the border with Ukraine. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 13, 2023 | 07:15 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

One woman was injured on that occasion, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced today.



"Our air defense shot down four missiles over Belgorod and the Belgorod region. The consequences on the ground are being clarified. One injured person has already been reported," he wrote on the Telegram channel.



He added that an ambulance was sent to the scene.



As he stated, damage was also caused to two residential buildings.



Gladkov did not say who fired the rockets, but in previous cases he has accused Ukrainian forces on the other side of the border, Reuters reminds.