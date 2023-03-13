World Israel attacked Syria: There are casualties Two Israeli fighter jets launched a missile attack on Syria. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 13, 2023 | 07:07 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Three people were killed, said the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria, Oleg Gurinov.



According to him, the buildings of research centers in the cities of Masyaf and Safsafa were damaged in the attack, reports RIA Novosti.



Gurinov added that two F-16 tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force flew in from the northern part of Lebanon.



Since the start of Syria's civil war in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against the country, targeting government troops as well as forces it claims are backed by Iran. At least five people were killed and 15 injured in airstrikes on a residential area in Damascus on February 19.



In January, the Israeli army carried out a rocket attack on the international airport in Damascus, which killed four people, including two Syrian soldiers.