Hostage crisis in Germany: The building was cordoned off by the police PHOTO
German police in the city of Karlsruhe announced that an operation is underway due to suspicion of a hostage situation, reports Deutsche Welle.Source: Tanjug
Authorities responded to a hostage situation allegedly taking place at a pharmacy in a city in southwestern Germany.
The police announced on Twitter that due to the currently unclear risk situation, the area has been secured and that more information is expected.
It was also announced that the police established contact with a person suspected of taking hostages, according to Deutsche Welle.
An unknown person is holding hostages in one of the German pharmacies in Karlsruhe. The building was cordoned off by the police.https://t.co/7GGwAHT6Ks pic.twitter.com/xz1eWyrfpr— John Spectator 🇸🇰🇨🇿 (@johnspectator) March 10, 2023