World Hostage crisis in Germany: The building was cordoned off by the police PHOTO German police in the city of Karlsruhe announced that an operation is underway due to suspicion of a hostage situation, reports Deutsche Welle. Source: Tanjug Friday, March 10, 2023 | 21:08

Authorities responded to a hostage situation allegedly taking place at a pharmacy in a city in southwestern Germany.



The police announced on Twitter that due to the currently unclear risk situation, the area has been secured and that more information is expected.



It was also announced that the police established contact with a person suspected of taking hostages, according to Deutsche Welle.