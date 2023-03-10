World They got a direct warning: The world is on the verge of total collapse Dmitry Polyansky warned NATO countries that the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine would mean direct involvement of those countries in the conflict in Ukraine. Source: Sputnik Friday, March 10, 2023 | 12:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Toms Kalnins

"There are many indications that the West does not want to accept reality, they want to escalate the situation, they want to send more and more weapons. Now the decision has been made to send tanks, which, of course, will not change the situation on the battlefield. Then, some talk about the possibility of delivering planes to Kyiv. I don't know to what extent it is realistic," Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said in an interview with journalist Jackson Hinkle.



As he added, the planes will mean "a lot of things, and this may engage the direct involvement of NATO countries in terms of technical maintenance and airports, because there are not so many airports in Ukraine that are suitable for that."



"Imagine that those planes take off in Poland, enter Ukrainian airspace, and then return to Poland for maintenance. Will Poland be involved in that case? I think it will. It's direct involvement. So, a lot of questions and not enough thought on To the West," Polyansky said.



According to him, the Ukrainian regime would be very interested in the direct involvement of NATO in the conflict "because it is the only chance for the regime of Vladimir Zelensky to survive".



"There are a number of politicians in the USA, in Europe, who say 'we should send the army, we should go to war'. Do you understand what the start of the Third World War means because we are talking about an attempt to defeat a nuclear state", stated Polyansky.