Shooting in Germany, several dead PHOTO/VIDEO

At least seven people were killed and more were wounded in a shooting in the city of Hamburg in the north of Germany, the German Focus Online reported.

Source: Tanjug
Foto: Profimedia
Several people were killed in a shooting Thursday evening in the northern German city of Hamburg.

German police confirmed last evening that the shooting took place at the center of Jehovah's Witnesses in Hamburg.

Citizens received a warning via the application around 9 p.m. that there had been a shooting by one or more unidentified persons.

Foto: Profimedia
A large-scale police action involving special units is underway. Emergency services are on the scene.

The situation is still quite unclear, but the Hamburger Morgenpost reports that at least six dead were found at the scene of the crime, which they say was the temple of Jehovah's Witnesses, while Bild reported that there were seven dead.

It is also stated that more than 20 people were injured.

The German police announced this evening that the motive for the shooting in the church in Hamburg is still unknown.

