World Moscow's retaliation: "Dagger" (Kh-47M2 Kinzhal) was used; It's payback time...VIDEO Official Moscow spoke out after reports of heavy strikes on Ukrainian territory by using the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal, which began early this morning. Thursday, March 9, 2023 | 13:35

The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced today that the armed forces of Russia carried out an intensive attack on military facilities in Ukraine, in response to the terrorist actions organized by Kyiv in the Bryansk region, which is a border region of Russia.



"Air, sea and land weapons, with a long range, including hypersonic missile systems 'Kinzhal', hit key elements of the Ukrainian military infrastructure, enterprises of the military-industrial complex, as well as the energy facilities that supply them," the ministry announced.



The goal of retaliation has been achieved, all designated objects of the Ukrainian military infrastructure have been hit, concludes the Russian ministry headed by Sergei Shoigu.



The ministry explained that the missile strikes managed to destroy the base of enemy attack drones, disrupt the transfer of reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and rail transport of foreign weapons, as well as disable production facilities for the repair of military equipment and production, Sputnik reported.



Let us recall that on March 2, a series of attacks was launched on the territory of the Russian Federation, more specifically on the Bryansk region, which is located on the border with Ukraine. A group of Ukrainian saboteurs broke into the territory of the Klimovsk region within the Bryansk region.



In the first attack, fire was opened on a car, in which a man was killed and a ten-year-old child was wounded.



Then it was announced that another attack was carried out by drones, and on that occasion a house in the village of Susani was set on fire.



In the village of Ljubečane, several people were taken hostage.



The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), which confirmed that a group of Ukrainian operatives carried out attacks in the Bryansk region, was immediately dispatched to the scene and "the enemy has been eliminated", it was announced on the same day.



Because of those attacks, a meeting of the Russian president with members of the National Security Council was held, and Vladimir Putin characterized the attacks as "terrorist". He ended his short address to the media with the words: "We will destroy them."

Also, the Ukrainian forces claim that the Russians fired six hypersonic Dagger ('Kinzhal') missiles at their territory, which is an unprecedented number, because Ukraine has no way to shoot them down.



Yuri Ignat also said that. "A total of six 'daggers' were fired, they used several types of fighter planes, 81 missiles were fired."



Western media claim that Russia has only a few dozen such missiles, which President Vladimir Putin regularly praises in his speeches as a weapon that NATO cannot respond to.