World New earthquake in Turkey: "This is a disaster" Early this morning, 28 minutes after 6 o'clock, Turkey was hit by another earthquake. Thursday, March 9, 2023

This earthquake was of magnitude 4.1, with an epicenter 31 kilometers northeast of Bandırma. Two hours before, they were shaken by another one, with a magnitude of 3.5.



According to the EMSC website, the epicenter was at a depth of five kilometers.



Numerous citizens of Turkey reported that the earthquake was extremely "loud".



"The rumble woke us up before the earthquake - says one of the comments, while another states," the building was shaking, both from the sound and from the earthquake.



A resident of Derzi even states that they heard the sound of 'splitting', but did not shake that much.



"It wasn't that strong, but for all of us who survived those first earthquakes, this is also a horror," adds one of the comments.