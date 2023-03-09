World "He's crazy. When this is all over, his own people will kill him" Andrey Medvedev, a former member of the Russian mercenary group "Wagner", claims in an interview with the French media that Yevgeny Prigozhin is crazy. Source: index.hr Thursday, March 9, 2023 | 09:29 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via AP, File

Medvedev spoke to "France 24", almost two months after he fled to Norway and requested asylum there. Speaking from Oslo, Medvedev explained that he had "witnessed many things" while fighting in Ukraine.



However, he said he did not want to talk about the specifics because he is gathering the data for Norwegian investigators.



The former member of the "Vagner"group fought in that group, as reported by Index.hr, from July to November last year, and he used the interview as an opportunity to apologize to the Ukrainian people.



He also said that he left "Wagner" because of the "methods" and "orders" of the commanders.



Medvedev claims that the members of that group were sent into battle as "cannon fodder", which is not the first assessment of this kind.



He escaped, as he emphasizes, even though he knew what fate could befall deserters, like the former member of "Wagner" who was killed by a blow to the head with a hammer. Medvedev, however, denies that the regular fighters of "Wagner" committed crimes against civilians, but said that the commanders would certainly have to be ashamed of many things.



However, he declined to give any further details about the crimes, saying he would share the information with Norwegian investigators.



When asked about the head of "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin, Medvedev replied that he saw him in the training center, where he encouraged his men, saying that the city of Bakhmut in the east of Ukraine was almost conquered.



The former mercenary said that he himself expressed his disagreement and that after that he was locked in a container for several days.



He called Prigozhin "crazy", pointing out that the head of "Wagner" thinks "he can do whatever he wants".



"When this show, the spectacle, is over, I think his men will kill him," predicts Medvedev.



He added that Prigozhin listens only to Russian President Vladimir Putin, otherwise he would not hold that position.