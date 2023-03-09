World Russian brutal weapon destroyed: It sucks all the air in a fairly large radius VIDEO The Ukrainian army released a video of the destruction of a Russian rocket launcher. It is a powerful thermobaric rocket launcher TOS-1A. Source: index.hr Thursday, March 9, 2023 | 09:04 Tweet Share EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A video released by the Ukrainian military shows a rocket launcher firing missiles. A drone is heading towards it, which at one point swerves slightly and then crashes into a vehicle on the ground. It is, in all likelihood, a kamikaze drone.



As reported by the Western media, the recording has not been independently confirmed.



It is recalled that the Ukrainians claimed 20 days ago that they had destroyed the TOS-1A, and the video of the burning vehicle was then published by the NEXTA agency.



As CNN writes, it is a weapon that is prohibited by the Geneva Convention due to its particular brutality.



Namely, this weapon has the ability to suck in all the air in a fairly large radius. People who are nearby have all the air sucked out of their lungs. It is a weapon that has the aim and ability to kill as many people as possible in a small space.



This weapon works by detonating the first charge to open the fuel storage and disperse the fuel as a cloud that can penetrate any building, bunker or tunnel that is not hermetically sealed.



The second charge then detonates it and produces a huge fireball. The detonation sucks oxygen from the surrounding air to produce an extremely high temperature explosion, which then usually produces a blast wave of significantly longer duration than the detonation of conventional bombs.



The explosion of the vacuum bomb can vaporize the affected bodies of the victims. This weapon can destroy several city districts in one blow, Reuters previously wrote.