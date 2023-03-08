World Cold shower for Ukraine; There's no additional funds... Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov appealed to his colleagues from the EU to support the plan to buy a million artillery shells to help Ukraine. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 8, 2023 | 14:33 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Libkos

Speaking to reporters ahead of a ministerial meeting in Stockholm, Reznikov said Ukraine urgently needed shells to defend itself against Russian forces and launch a counterattack, Reuters reported.



He stated that he supported Estonia's proposal to the EU countries to jointly collect money for the purchase of 155-millimeter grenades for Ukraine this year, which would cost a total of four billion euros.



Reznikov said Ukraine wanted 90,000 to 100,000 shells a month.



However, Ukraine's military is using up shells faster than allies can make them, officials have warned.



"We have to act as soon as possible," said Reznikov in the presence of his Estonian colleague Hanno Pevkur.



Pevkur said that EU colleagues should provide additional money for the initiative, instead of using funds that are already earmarked for military purposes.



In contrast, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, proposed a plan that would use money already set aside for the European Peace Fund.



Asked about Estonia's proposal for additional money, Borrell replied that "money does not fall from the sky".



"Now, because one member state says that we should have more money, money will not be created by some miracle," Borrell said.