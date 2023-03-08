World Russians, now everything is getting much more complicated The Ukrainian Air Force can count on the use of the so-called JDAM-ER guided bombs, confirmed the commander of the U.S. Air Force in Europe. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 8, 2023 | 13:58 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

These are guided missiles for direct attack with an extended range.



Ukraine's stockpile of these bombs, which hit targets up to 45 miles away thanks to deployable wing kits, is currently relatively small. However, those deadly missiles could even now represent a huge problem for the Russian army, writes "The War Zone".



The General of the US Air Force for Europe, James Hacker, said that "some precision munitions with extended range and precision guidance" were recently acquired for Ukraine.



"The War Zone" states that these missiles arrived in Ukraine three weeks ago and reminds that the report on this coincides with the writing of "Bloomberg", from the end of February, that the US military is working hard to deliver JDAM-ER to Ukraine .



The complete JDAM kit consists of a new tail, which contains a GPS-assisted Inertial Navigation System (INS) guidance system, and tracks that run elsewhere along the body of the bomb giving it limited ability to glide to its designated target.

A typical JDAM can, depending on the altitude at which it is launched, hit targets up to 15 miles away. The addition of the JDAM-ER wing kit extends the weapon's range to some 45 miles.



However, for now it is not known which configuration of those missiles Ukraine received, basic or advanced.



The assumption is that their "head" is loaded with traditional bombs, but there is also the possibility that the "warheads" could be "quick-strike" mines converted into standard bombs.



It is also not clear which aircraft will be able to carry these specific missiles, given that most of the jets in Ukraine are unequipped and need to be upgraded. They are assumed to be carried by Soviet-era MiG-29 and Su-27 aircraft. Also, it is possible to put them on the Su-24 and even on the Su-25, writes "The War Zone".



U.S. General did not want to reveal the quantity of these missiles that were delivered to Ukraine, saying only that they "can make several strikes", but videos are already widely distributed on social media, which are claimed to be proof that the JDAM-ERs are already in use.



This is where the problem arises for Russia, because even a small number of JDAM-ERs will present new challenges for the Russian forces, since the aircraft they shoot down have the ability to "disappear" in time.



U.S. General especially pointed out that now with JDAM-ERs, Ukrainian forces will have the opportunity to attack completely new targets, which were out of their reach until now.