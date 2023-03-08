World The West and Ukraine are worried, Russia went one step further: Deadly cargo arrived Russian-flagged ships allegedly transported 200 containers of weapons for the war in Ukraine from an Iranian port across the Caspian Sea. Source: Dnevnik.hr Wednesday, March 8, 2023 | 13:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Olga.Reshetnyak

Iran has secretly supplied Russia with large quantities of weapons, rockets and mortar shells for the war in Ukraine and plans to send more, a security source told Sky News.



It states that two Russian-flagged cargo ships sailed from an Iranian port in January towards Russia via the Caspian Sea with a cargo of approximately 100 million bullets and about 300,000 shells.



Ammunition for rocket launchers, mortars and machine guns was allegedly included in the shipments.



As the source said, it was not possible to independently verify the volume of the alleged military assistance. One expert cautioned that the amount sounded high.



However, Russian supplies are thought to be running low after more than a year of waging war.



The latest claims follow earlier reports that Tehran has supplied Moscow with hundreds of drones used by the Russians to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure.



In addition to Iran, which could supply Russia with significantly more lethal weapons, Western concern is growing over the possibility that China may also begin supplying Russia with weapons, although China has denied having such plans.



The source claims that the ships that allegedly participated in the transfer of ammunition from Iran to Russia are called "Jalil" and "Begey".



Both ships sail under the Russian flag.



The source said one of the ships is thought to have departed Iran on around 10 January and the other on around 12 January.



The two vessels were thought to be carrying about 200 shipping containers filled with weaponry, according to the source.



The source said they were confident in their assessment of the amount of ammunition that was being transported.