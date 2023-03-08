World "Captured"; "Chaotic Retreat" Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of "Wagner Group" paramilitary formation, claims that the entire eastern part of the city of Bakhmut is under Russian control. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 8, 2023 | 08:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Libkos/Ilustracija

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the "Wagner Group" paramilitary formation, which is fighting in Ukraine, claims that the entire eastern part of the city of Bakhmut is under Russian control.



"Wagner" units occupied the entire eastern part of Bakhmut. Everything east of the Bakhmutka River is completely under the control of "Wagner's" forces, Prigozhin announced on Telegram, as reported by RIA Novosti.



A day earlier, a pro-Russian official in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Yan Gagin, announced that Russian forces control almost half of Bakhmut.



According to him, smaller groups of Ukrainian troops are retreating chaotically along country roads.



Bakhmut is located in the Kyiv-controlled part of Ukraine, north of the large city of Gorlovka, and is an important transportation hub for supplying Ukrainian troops in the Donbass.