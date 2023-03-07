It started: Genuine total chaos across the country PHOTO/VIDEO
Most trains in France were stopped today, oil refineries were blocked, and electricity production was reduced.Source: Tanjug
Unions have organized strikes across the country against President Emmanuel Macron's intention to implement pension reform.
There were also reports of students blocking schools, while BFM TV showed footage of workers leaving cars on the side of the road near Amiens in northern France, while others blocked access to an industrial area, Reuters reports.
Opinion polls have shown for weeks that a majority of voters do not support Macron's reform, which among other measures raises the retirement age by two years to 64, but the government has no intention of backing down and says it is essential to preserving the pension system, it said.
22 universités bloquées. Toutes les raffineries du pays à l'arrêt. Les ronds-points occupés. Les écoles fermées. Des piquets de grève dans tous les dépôts de transports.— Clémence Guetté (@Clemence_Guette) March 7, 2023
Les premiers rassemblements commencent, cette journée est déjà un grand succès.#greve7mars pic.twitter.com/rSmtjSUlRg
"I can understand that few people want to work for two more years, but this is necessary to ensure the sustainability of the system," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told France 5 TV.
Unions said they would step up pressure to try to convince lawmakers not to vote for the reforms, adding that strikes, particularly at oil refineries and on the railways, could be extended for several days.
A representative of the CGT union at the company "Total Energy" told Reuters that the strike at the Gonfreville refinery in Normandy is scheduled to last until Thursday, and that at the Donges refinery in western France it will last until Friday.
The Gonfreville refinery is completely blocked.
The representative of the CGT in the company "Eso" announced that about 50 percent of the employees in the first shift are on strike in the Port Jérôme refinery, while 90 percent are on strike in Foss, and that this affects processing.
The branch of the CGT trade union in Lyon announced that 90 percent of the employees at the Kise hydroelectric plant went on strike, the machines were stopped and electricity production was suspended, TV BFM reports.
In the same region, about 80 percent of the employees of the Fezen refinery blocked the operation of the plant.
The head of the FO union told RTL radio that he will not give up and that he is confident that "today they will bring more than two million people to the streets".
"We will continue until the reform is withdrawn. New rallies are planned across France after more than 1.27 million people took part in previous protests on January 31. Let's stop France together," the country's leading unions said in a joint statement.
Strikes in #France today. Who's protesting?— James Holland (@James7Holland) March 7, 2023
-Schools, hospitals, public transport, flights, refuse collection and power stations
-Lorry drivers to block roads/petrol depots
-Students to blockade universities
-60% primary school teachers to strike
-1.4 million expected on streets pic.twitter.com/lIO9yBX5OF
Another big day of action in France today against Macron’s attack on pensions, as well as his whole rotten regime. CGT & CFDT workers out, sections of the unions calling for renewable strike action. Vid from Bayonne. #grevedu7mars #GreveReconductible— Joseph Attard (@josephattard02) March 7, 2023
pic.twitter.com/dtYS1CQHsl