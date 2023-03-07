World 0

Two Italian Air Force training planes collided near Rome PHOTO/VIDEO

Both pilots were killed when the military planes they were flying collided over Guidonia Montecelio, about 35 km northeast of Rome, the media reported.

Source: B92
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

One of the light aircraft crashed on the ground at the Guidonia air base, and the other on a parked car on the street.

There were no other injuries, according to Italian media.

Police and emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the accident.

According to initial information, two old military planes were involved in the accident.

The planes were flying as part of a pre-planned training mission, and the cause of the accident is not yet known.

