Two Italian Air Force training planes collided near Rome PHOTO/VIDEO
Both pilots were killed when the military planes they were flying collided over Guidonia Montecelio, about 35 km northeast of Rome, the media reported.Source: B92
One of the light aircraft crashed on the ground at the Guidonia air base, and the other on a parked car on the street.
There were no other injuries, according to Italian media.
Police and emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the accident.
According to initial information, two old military planes were involved in the accident.
The planes were flying as part of a pre-planned training mission, and the cause of the accident is not yet known.
#Italy #italien #planecrash #Rome— 𝕽𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖓 🔞 (@oldirtyronin) March 7, 2023
Two Italian Air Force training planes collided near Rome, both pilots died pic.twitter.com/93YIImgPkS
Dolore per i due piloti dell’Aeronautica Militare, appartenenti al 60esimo Stormo, morti nell'incidente aereo avvenuto a Guidonia, alle porte di Roma, mentre svolgevano una missione di addestramento. L’Italia si stringe alle famiglie e all'intero corpo dell’#Aeronautica. pic.twitter.com/nUj9ZfgcdC— Giovanni Toti (@GiovanniToti) March 7, 2023
Italie : Un morceaux des épaves est retombé (📌 41.97612, 12.71332) dans la Via delle Margherite de Guidonia Montecelio. Un autre est retombé sur le terrain de l'aérodrome à proximité.— Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) March 7, 2023
📸1 : Capture d'écran de la vidéo
Visualisation (📸 2) : https://t.co/BenUWKiAFy pic.twitter.com/dKl797Xtqq