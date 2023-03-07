World Macron in shock: They don't trust us? French President, Emmanuel Macron, was reportedly very surprised by the mistrust towards the West, which he encountered during a recent visit to some countries. Source: Beta Tuesday, March 7, 2023 | 09:25 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Samy Ntumba Shambuyi

At least that's what the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, told journalists, reports AP.



In addition to the old reflex and "historical memory" of the era of colonization, but also the recent wars of the West in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and the bombing of Yugoslavia, this was particularly noticeable when it comes to views and attitudes towards the war in Ukraine.



Countries outside the Western sphere of influence, which the EU and the US call the "Global South", are not willing to strongly and explicitly condemn the Russian military intervention in Ukraine, and moreover, they make it clear that the US, NATO and the EU were also involved in the events that led to the war conflict in Ukraine.



The "Global South" mainly demands that the war in Europe be stopped, because it has dangerously disrupted the world economy, trade and security, and suggests that for now neither Russia nor the West, since it is sending more and more modern weapons to Kyiv, apparently do not want either to end the armed conflict, if peace negotiations cannot be reached right away.



Macron, Borrell and other EU and US leaders have embarked on a tour of Asia, Africa and Latin America in an effort to convince political elites and the public there that Russia is solely to blame for the war in Europe, global inflation, soaring food and energy prices and disruption world stability.



So far, there is no evidence that beliefs in the "Global South" have shifted towards the views of the West, and the French newspaper "Le Monde" in its editorial review "Ukraine: one war, two views of the world", first of all says that Washington and Moscow place the blame exclusively on each other.



The newspaper warns that this "pushed Europe back half a century, into the Cold War, while the Western countries are united, and facing a very divided world, which they did not foresee when the Cold War ended".



In EU analyses, it is stated that for China, India, South Africa, Brazil and other countries of the "Global South", the real goals of the war in Ukraine are quite obscured, with a strong suspicion that this is an attempt by the West, primarily the United States of America, to recover as much as it can supremacy in the multipolar world, while Russia seeks to preserve its geostrategic interests even at the cost of war.



In the reviews of experts and media, such as the German Deutsche Welle, it was concluded that the great distrust of the "Global South" towards the West was noticeably manifested at the recent meeting of the heads of diplomacy of the countries of the Group of 20 largest world economies (G20).



Not only because no position was adopted on the war in Ukraine and condemnation of Russia, but also because, according to the view of the developing countries and some of the visible risers on the world stage, the West focused all its efforts at the G20 meeting on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.



That move diverted international attention from the great world disruption in the economy and trade, from the growth of inflation, the particularly acute crisis surrounding fertilizers and grains (whose key world exporters are Russia and Ukraine), the jump in food and energy prices caused by the coronavirus pandemic and war, indicates Deutsche Welle.



EU media reporters from the G20 meeting drew attention to the fact that India, South Africa and Brazil are strongly calling for an end to the war in Europe, which they see only as the "Ukrainian crisis".



The intention of India, chairing the G20, was to get the most powerful countries on the planet to commit to pressing global challenges such as food supply, poverty reduction, re-establishing broken supply chains and climate protection.



The world order that was created eight decades ago has clearly failed, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, pointing out that it has neither prevented wars nor fostered international cooperation.



Modi emphasized that a thorough reform of the United Nations system must be launched, and New Delhi's position, which is shared by many countries of the "Global South", is that only a multilateral, democratized world order, and not the supremacy of the great powers, can save the world from even more serious troubles and trials.



The different views of the countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America on the "Ukrainian crisis" in the EU and the USA are viewed with extreme surprise and suspicion that "Russian propaganda" is also to blame.



The head of the South African Institute of International Affairs, Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, explains, however, that "the point is that there are different views on why the war happened."



"For the authorities of the South African Republic, this is a proxy war," says Sidiropoulos, not hiding that she means that Ukraine is just a pawn of the West.



The Paris daily Le Monde states that "Russia, the aggressor in Europe, managed to present itself in Africa as the defender of the victims of imperialism, relying on the history of Soviet support for Africans' battles for independence."



Le Monde points out that "the Westerners, as if it was difficult for them to accept the independence of the Africans' opinion, were taken aback when more than half of the African countries recently refused to condemn Russia for the invasion of Ukraine at the UN".