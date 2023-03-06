World Peskov: NATO is directly involved Ukrainian forces use NATO weapons and ammunition, which testifies to NATO's involvement in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Source: RT.rs Monday, March 6, 2023 | 11:22 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"This is proven by the alliance bullet, which was removed from the body of the boy Fyodor, who was injured in the recent terrorist attack in the Bryansk region," the Kremlin spokesman said.



"It is crucial from whose hand the bullet was fired. This is nothing but a terrorist attack," Peskov emphasized.



On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a closed meeting in the Bryansk region, where, according to Peskov, there was talk of ensuring the security of strategic facilities, infrastructure, and the situation in Bryansk.



"Certain steps will be taken to prevent similar actions in the future," the Kremlin spokesman said.



On March 2, the Russian volunteer corps under the control of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) invaded Russian territory in the Bryansk region of Russia, where a group of Ukrainian saboteurs carried out a terrorist attack.



The saboteurs shot at the car, killing two adults and wounding a ten-year-old child who was transported to the hospital and is not in danger, announced the governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a terrorist attack took place in Bryansk.



"They opened fire when they saw that there were children in the vehicle. This crime was committed by neo-Nazis and their masters. I am sure that these same masters will quickly forget today's crime. But I repeat again: they will not succeed - we will crush them," Putin said during his address to the participants educational program "School of teachers".